Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Hotstar official digital streaming partner for IPL 2019

Hotstar official digital streaming partner for IPL 2019
April 03
12:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

NEW YORK: For Indian Premier League fans, here is good news. Hotstar, the Indian streaming platform for Indian dramas, movies and live sports, is again the official digital streaming partner for the world’s most popular T20 cricket championship.

Hotstar said in a statement that it is once again bringing the signature VIVO IPL experience to cricket fans in North America.

VIVO IPL is among India’s most successful cultural exports and Hotstar has successfully enabled fans across the world to immerse themselves in the world’s greatest cricket spectacle.

With Hotstar, cricket lovers in North America can stream the action-packed VIVO IPL drama live, in HD quality and on any device. The platform makes streaming the most exciting cricket tournament of the year easier than ever.

Hotstar is available on the web (us.hotstar.com and ca.hotstar.com), Google Playstore, app store, as well as on Roku TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Android TV. So, whether on a big screen TV in the living room or on a mobile screen while on-the-go, cricket enthusiasts can tune in to VIVO IPL anytime anywhere.V6 Hotstar Press Release

What’s more, for those who miss the live stream, Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature allows subscribers to replay the match at their convenience or just catch- up with customized highlights of the best moments. Hotstar’s video-on-demand feature makes it the ideal destination for cricket fans in North America, according to the statement.

The VIVO IPL experience on the Hotstar platform provides regional and expert commentary in six languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali); exclusive pre-match and post-match analysis from the best cricketing minds; an exclusive dugout commentary feed that provides in-depth analysis and clairvoyant in-game predictions by cricket’s biggest legends; innovative fan graph that viewers can use to scroll to high points of the match, track the number of simultaneous viewers and relive key moments during any game; and ambient cricket content that provides a window into the behind-the-scenes action of the VIVO IPL and showcases riveting stories about the teams and big heroes of the game.

“VIVO IPL has captured the hearts and minds of millions of cricket fans all over the world. We are proud to recreate the signature cricket experience in the homes of passionate fans in North America, bringing them closer to the game,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President (Strategy and Incubation) of Hotstar International at Star India.

“By leveraging our technology, deep consumer insight, and expertise in cricket coverage, Hotstar presents the VIVO IPL and all the stories surrounding the famed tournament and its heroes in an immersive and engaging style.”

In 2018, Hotstar set a new world record with more than 10 million concurrent viewers logging on to the platform from across the globe to watch the final match of the VIVO IPL 2018 tournament.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENTS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.