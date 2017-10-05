Hrithik vs Tiger

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fans have reason to rejoice as two of the best dancers in Bollywood will work together in Yash Raj’s next film. Yash Raj Films took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2019. Hrithik and Tiger will begin shooting for the action film in April 2018.

The hashtag #HrithikVsTiger gave away certain details of the film. It is no doubt that the two will be pitted against each other in the film.

As soon as the announcement was made, Tiger, who is known to be a big fan of Hrithik, said, “Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger (sic).”

It is for the first time that Hrithik and Tiger have collaborated for a film. And we cannot wait to see them together.

Comments

comments