`Hurting sentiments’: police notice to Oru Adaar Love director

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have sent a notice to the director of the upcoming Malayalam film “Oru Adaar Love”, seeking his reply in a case lodged against him for ‘hurting religious sentiments’.

Some local persons had lodged a complaint that lyrics of the song `Manikya Malaraya poovi’ in the Omar Lulu-directed film hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

Police registered a case against Omar Lulu on February 14 under section 295A of the IPC (hurting religious sentiments).

Two days ago, a notice was issued to the director under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his reply within 15 days, a police officer said.

Under the section, a police officer can call a person for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.

“As part of the investigation, a notice has been sent to the director seeking his reply,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Falaknuma division) Syed Fayaz told PTI today.

A clip from the song, featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, has gone viral on social media.

Police had earlier said they would also consult Muslim clerics for the purpose of probe.

On February 15, city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia had issued a ‘fatwa’, demanding that government remove the song, following a complaint alleging that it hurt Muslim sentiments.-PTI

