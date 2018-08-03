Something went wrong with the connection!

Hyderabad man goes missing in US

August 03
14:38 2018
Mirza Ahmed Ali Baig

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old man, hailing from Telangana, went missing from New Jersey in the US, his family claimed and sought the help of central and state governments in the matter.

Mirza Ahmed Ali Baig had left for the US in 2015 to pursue higher studies and had since been a part-time worker in a store in New Jersey, his brother Mirza Sujat claimed.
He alleged that some extortionists who were threatening Baig might be behind his disappearance. Sujat claimed that Baig had last spoken to his mother last Friday.

“Baig spoke to our mother and told her he was facing trouble from some people and asked me to call back,” he said. “When I called him, the phone rang and then stopped. Since then there has been no information on Baig,” Sujat said, adding that Baig’s roommate in the US had complained to the police.

The police visited Baig’s residence and found documents such as passport and ID cards missing, Sujat claimed. He said that Baig had been getting threats from extortionists.

“Around six months ago, Baig had told me this, but did not say who were issuing the threats,” Sujat said, adding that he had requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take up the matter with the US authorities.

He alleged that the police in the US were not taking the case seriously.

Sujat said he also met Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and NRI Affairs K T Rama Rao seeking help to trace his brother. Rao had assured that the matter would be taken up with the Centre, he claimed.PTI

