Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Hyderabad sees 26% rise in housing prices

Hyderabad sees 26% rise in housing prices
October 01
15:16 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Housing prices in Hyderabad rose have increased by 26 per cent since 2013 despite weak investor sentiments and agitation for Telangana, according to property consultant ANAROCK. “Hyderabad, a densely populated city and a major IT/ITeS hub, is fast transforming into a mega-city with high livability index.

Furthermore, the city enjoys the benefit of a circular development due to the outer ring road which helps in multi-directional growth,” ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri said in the city report. Post state bifurcation in 2014, he said the political stability has given Hyderabad an upper edge as the government’s key focus is on infrastructure development.

“Factors like an online clearance system for new projects approval, large-scale support from the state government for young entrepreneurs, low cost of living, good quality of life, abundant land availability, large talent pool and decent infrastructure make Hyderabad one of the most sought-after cities in the country,” he added. According to the report, the growth in capital values of residential properties remained positive over the last six years despite weak investor sentiments, political instability and Telangana state agitation.

“Hyderabad residential real estate experienced a linear growth in its average prices since Q4 2012, registering a 5 per cent CAGR during 2012-17. Hyderabad’s residential market witnessed a capital value growth of 26 per cent from Q4 2012 to Q1 2018,” it added. On housing demand, the consultant said that housing sales rose by 21 per cent in 2017 as against the previous year due to positive market sentiments coupled with growing IT work force, mainly in the western zone.

The unsold inventory in the city has been declining gradually since 2017. In fact, the city scores far better than many other metro’s in terms of unsold stock pile-up situation.

“The total unsold stock in Hyderabad in Q2 2016 stood at 35,560 units, which reduced by nearly 14 per cent in the corresponding quarter in 2017. The unsold stock further reduced by 13 per cent in Q2 2018 as against the same period in 2017. In a span of two years, the total unsold stock in Hyderabad reduced by nearly 29 per cent,” the report said. The consultant said that political instability, Telangana state agitation and general elections, had affected housing sales in Hyderabad during 2013-14 period. However, post-2016, there is a clear surge in demand and absorption has accelerated in major residential pockets of Hyderabad as the city showed clear signs of revival by attracting large investments and transforming the physical infrastructure situation. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

FOg Diwali Mela

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

  • Yes (67%, 2 Votes)
  • No (33%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 3

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • ACLU sues police force over immigration CONCORD, N.H.: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against a New Hampshire city for allegedly detaining a Jordanian man on immigration violations after he helped authorities nab...
  • Valencia in Morgan Hill will begin Phase 2 sales soon Special Feature Valencia in Morgan Hill by Dividend Homes has been selling fast, and it’s no surprise why with unique combination of location, design and price that come together so...
  • Fall harvest at Wallis Ranch in Dublin Saturday Sept 29 Special Feature DUBLIN, CA: You’re invited to a day of apple-filled fun and festivities at the Wallis Ranch Fall Harvest in Dublin! Come out Saturday September 29 from 11:00 am...
  • Hyderabad sees 26% rise in housing prices NEW DELHI: Housing prices in Hyderabad rose have increased by 26 per cent since 2013 despite weak investor sentiments and agitation for Telangana, according to property consultant ANAROCK. “Hyderabad, a...
  • States have to conform to central law: Puri NEW DELHI: In the wake of West Bengal notifying its own real estate act, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that there is no ambiguity when it...
  • Godrej partners Shipra Group for luxury project NEW DELHI: Realty firm Godrej Properties has said it will develop a new luxury housing project in Noida in partnership with Shipra Group. This is Godrej Properties’ fourth project in...
  • Motilal Oswal raises 575 cr for realty fund NEW DELHI: Motilal Oswal Real Estate (MORE) has said it has raised Rs 575 crore for its fourth realty fund and the amount will be invested mainly in housing projects...
  • Acceptance of divine authority makes life easier Mahatma Gandhi There is an indefinable mysterious power that pervades everything. I feel it, though I do not see it. It is this unseen power which makes itself felt and...
  • How to speak our truth with kindness Peter Russell Deep down we are all of the same kind. We all want to feel at ease, to be treated with respect, to feel cared for and appreciated. None...
  • Chennai: Ancient temples and contemporary culture Long, beautiful beaches and ancient temples adorned with divine images of carved gods are the highlights among the best places to visit in Chennai. From old to contemporary and from...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.