‘I am more concerned about developing state’s fitness’: Kumaraswamy to PM

BENGALURU: Responding to the fitness challenge from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today said he was more concerned about “developing fitness” of the state and sought his support for it.

“Dear @narendramodi ji I am honored & thank U very much for d concern about my health I believe physical fitness is important for all & supported cause,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet on his official Twitter handle @CMofKarnataka.

“Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about development fitness of my state & you’re your support for it,” he said.

Modi today passed on the fitness challenge to Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and IPS officers, especially those above 40 years of age.

“I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy.

India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40,” Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister today also posted his fitness video on Twitter which shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga.

Kumaraswamy had undergone heart-related surgery twice, first in 2007 and then last year too.

The Karnataka CM on Monday had said that concerned over his health, his father and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had asked someone from the Congress party to take up the top post in the coalition government.

“When Congress leaders said they want to make me Chief Minister, he (Deve Gowda) said his (Kumaraswamy’s) health is not good… he has twice undergone treatment… let someone from among you become the chief minister,” he had said. PTI

