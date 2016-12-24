I connect with Shah Rukh on a philosophical level: Anushka

NEW DELHI: Anushka Sharma has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan for the third time in Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film and the actress says over the years they have come to share a great friendship.

Anushka, who made her Bollywood debut opposite SRK in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and worked with him again on “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”, says she connects with the actor philosophically.

“Shah Rukh is such an intelligent person and I really admire him. He is someone who has come from outside the industry and made his mark. That will always be there. I come from outside and I know what it means,” Anushka told PTI.

The 28-year-old actress says she may not be constantly in touch with SRK but when they meet, they get along really well.

“With Ranbir, we are always pulling each other’s legs and irritating each other. With Shah Rukh, it is different. We connect with each other on a philosophical level. When we meet, we don’t talk about the industry or people. It is always about life. There is so much to learn from him and his life experiences. He has such an evolved mind. I find myself so happy when I am talking to him.

“I am a very guarded person. I don’t open up easily but I can talk to him about things that I will probably not discuss with anyone else. I don’t tell things to Ranbir because he is All India Radio and he will tell it to everyone but with SRK I can share thing like how I am feeling as an actor, about my career and life. It is a lovely relationship.”

The actress is confident that their collaboration in Imtiaz’s film will be unique.

“With each film, our comfort level has increased. Imtiaz’s films are about characters so it is important for actors to be comfortable with each other.

“We might have different schools of thought but when we come for an Imtiaz Ali film, it is something that is showing both of us in a different light. And I think that’s what is going to very interesting.”

Both Shah Rukh and Anushka are collaborating with Imtiaz for the first time.–PTI