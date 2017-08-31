I-Day celebrated at Gandhi Memorial in Dallas

DALLAS, TX: More than 1000 jubilant Non Resident Indian community members including hundreds of children gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza, Irving, the largest Gandhi Memorial in the USA, to celebrate “India’s 71stIndependence Day”.

Mrs. Shabnam Modgil, MGMNT Board of Director, opened the meeting by paying rich tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this important occasion. The patriotic songs sung by young kids made the event more joyful.

Rao Kalvala, MGMNT Secretary, in his address stated that celebrating this event at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza is more relevant and significant as Mahatma Gandhi the “Father of the Nation” played a vital role in attaining Independence through the methods of peace and non-violence. Heurged all to join the upcoming Annual Gandhi Peace-Walk to be held on October 1st at the same venue.

Dr. Prasad Thotakura, MGMNT Chairman, hoisted the Tri-color Indian Flag in the midst of cheering, thundering applause of crowd waving both Indian and US flags.

Saluting the Indian flag he said “Celebrating the 71st Independence Day we reenergize ourselves by recollecting the great endeavors of all freedom fighters and national leaders like Subhash Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Chandra Sekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Nehru, Sardar Patel and many more . We all need to realize that hatred, bigotry, outrage, racism will create an enormous gap among the mankind. Only patience, alliance, tolerance and coherence will bring all people together.

Ex-Servicemen Commander Gavi Kumar from Indian Navy and Major Raj Deep from Indian Army graced the occasion as special guests. Commander Gavi Kumar in his address appreciated the patriotism shown by the NRIs especially the kids. The MGMNT Team inaugurated the two “Park Benches” at this event and thanked Khanduri Family, Kanthibhai Desai Family for donating two park benches.

MGMNT Team including MVL Prasad, Manhar Meghani, Taiyab Kundawala, Piyush Patel, Mrs. Benazir Arfi, Rehman , Suri Thyagarajan, Jack Godhwani participated in making the event successful. The MGMNT team distributed Indian and US flags, snacks to the crowd on this occasion.

Salman Farshori, MGMNT Co-chair, in his closing remarks thanked all attendees and volunteers for making the event successful.

India Post News Service

