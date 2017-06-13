I don’t want to work in Pakistani films: Paresh Rawal

Actor and Politian, Paresh Rawal earlier stated that he wants to work in Pakistan serials and films. However, he soon denied the statement, saying that he was misquoted and did not make such a comment.

“I never said I want to work in Pakistani films neither it is my wish. I want to categorically state this. I have been misquoted,” the Hera Pheri actor said.

“I just said that I liked Pakistan’s TV serial ‘Humsafar’ but never said ours are boring. I only said ours are a little slow,” he continued. –ANI

