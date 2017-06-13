Please set up your API key!

I don’t want to work in Pakistani films: Paresh Rawal

June 13
12:08 2017
Actor and Politian, Paresh Rawal earlier stated that he wants to work in Pakistan serials and films. However, he soon denied the statement, saying that he was misquoted and did not make such a comment.

“I never said I want to work in Pakistani films neither it is my wish. I want to categorically state this. I have been misquoted,” the Hera Pheri actor said.

“I just said that I liked Pakistan’s TV serial ‘Humsafar’ but never said ours are boring. I only said ours are a little slow,” he continued. –ANI

