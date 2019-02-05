I-T assessments will be faceless soon: CBDT chief

NEW DELHI: Income tax assessments will be “completely faceless”, without the taxpayer having to face the taxman, in about two years and assessees will be provided pre-filled return forms as part of the government’s initiative to simplify procedures, a senior government official said here.

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Sushil Chandra told PTI in a post-Budget interview that about 2.06 lakh income tax assessment cases were handled online by the department last year, as part of the ‘nameless and faceless’ delivery of service to taxpayers.

He added that the recent government sanction to create the advanced Centralized Processing Centre 2.0 in the I-T Department is a precursor to these futuristic proposals. “CPC 2.0 has got a lot of new advantages. A pre-filled return form will be given to the taxpayer on the basis of information we get about them from the tax deducted at source (TDS) procedure.

“That will also facilitate processing of returns in 24 hours and we have got an agreement (with the technology vendor operating the CPC 2.0) that if it (I-T return) is processed in one day, more amount will be given. We expect this system to be rolled out in 2 years. Faster processing of returns will increase better tax compliance,” Chandra said.

The existing CPC in Bengaluru is the nodal wing of the tax department to handle I-T returns filed by taxpayers of all categories and subsequent issuance of processing certificate and refunds to a tax filer.

Even now, very few I-T return cases, only about 0.46 per cent of the total, are brought under scrutiny. He said 99.54 per cent ITRs are accepted as they are.

“Over the last year, about 2.06 lakh assessments were completed in a faceless manner. This will be further enhanced. We are largely faceless now when it comes to dealing with taxpayers regarding their assessments and scrutiny but we are working to become completely faceless over the next few years,” Chandra said. PTI

