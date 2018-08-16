Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

IAAC names Nirmal Mattoo as new Chairman

IAAC names Nirmal Mattoo as new Chairman
August 16
11:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service
NEW YORK: The Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) has appointed Dr. Nirmal Mattoo as its new Chairman. He replaces Aroon Shivdasani who has retired after 20 years of glorious service. Shivdasani will continue as Brand Evangelist Advisor.
The IAAC board said that Dr. Mattoo’s background as a philanthropist supporter of the arts and artists, educator, author, humanitarian doctor and successful businessman with a strong track record of building non-profit centers of excellence made him uniquely qualified to head and lead a precious asset of the Indo American community.

The announcement was made at a gala gathering at the Indian Consulate in New York on July 30, attended by over 160 people from the arts, media and Indo American community. Consul General Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty welcomed the IAAC members.
The IAAC Board thanked Aroon Shivdasani for her exemplary sacrifices and contributions over the course of a lifetime in founding and building IAAC to the point that it is the premier art and cultural organization of the Indo American community. The existing Board members and advisors have also retired, and their services were acknowledged with gratitude. They will all however continue to serve IAAC as volunteers.
Dr. Mattoo stated, “Aroon has been a trailblazer in fostering the arts and the artist community in a non-judgmental, nurturing manner that has inspired love, understanding, pride and joy. Her pioneering effort has resulted in a vibrant week-long film festival, a stimulating book festival, ecstatic dance and music festivals, an art festival and much, much more. She has built a supportive group of patrons that exceeds 64,000 in the Tri State area which is an outstanding accomplishment. Many cultural organizations across America have been incubated by Aroon by interning those who wanted to emulate her creation.”

Aroon Shivdasani said, “The IAAC Board had a choice among many parties who wanted to take responsibility for IAAC but concluded that nobody else could match the fiduciary spirit that Dr. Mattoo would bring to the IAAC mission and in taking it to the next level. I am truly fortunate that IAAC brand has generated such a positive response over the years from the community. I thank my key team members Aseem Chhabra, Ramneek Kang, Nili Lakhani, Rohan Gupta, Monty Kataria, Abhi Chintakunta, Suman Gollamudi and the hundreds of volunteers who joined me in this cause.”
Ambassador Chakravorty presented Aroon Shivdasani with an award plaque and also a shawl in recognition of her services. He stressed the importance of propagating Indian arts. Dr. Mattoo also presented Aroon with a plaque on behalf of IAAC.

Dr. Mattoo announced the appointment of the new Executive Director of IAAC, Sunil Hali, as also incoming Vice Chairman of the Board, Rakesh Kaul, Board Members Anil Bansal, Anurag Harshand, Rajeev Kaul while Professor S. Sridhar, Yakub Mathew andGaurav Verma join the Advisory Board.
Sunil Hali announced that IAAC’s very first event will be a literary meet with noted author Ramchandra Guha on October 2 followed by a grand music festival featuring the world famous Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan, at the Zankel at Carnegie Hall. The always exciting New York Indian Film Festival will be held from May 7 to May 12, 2019.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • Amrapali group warned by Supreme Court in fraud case NEW DELHI: Don’t play smart or we will render you homeless, the Supreme Court has plainly warned the real estate major Amrapali Group, accused of delaying its projects to the...
  • Builders hand over 1.93 lakh units in 9 cities NEW DELHI: Implementation of the new real estate law RERA from May last year has forced developers to focus on execution of projects, leading to 33 per cent rise in...
  • VP of real estate group arrested for fraud Noida: The vice president of a real estate group has been arrested here on charges of cheating buyers, police has said. The Crime Branch of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police...
  • Realty sector gets 240 bn investments MUMBAI: The real estate sector received an investment of around Rs 240.11 billion in the first half of 2018 due to rise in buyers’ confidence on Rera implementation and improving...
  • India set example by supporting democracy: Pompeo WASHINGTON: India has set an example for South Asia and the world by supporting democracy, diversity and the rule of law, the has US said while greeting the country on...
  • Ajit Wadekar passes away at 77 NEW DELHI: If Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi brought princely demeanour to leadership in the swinging 60’s, Ajit Wadekar added a dash of middle-class stubbornness during the heady days of early...
  • Nihal Sarin becomes 53RD Grandmaster from India   ABU DHABI: International Master Nihal Sarin has become the 53rd Grandmaster of India despite losing his final round game to Richard Rapport of Hungary in the ninth and final...
  • Indian-origin restaurateur targeted in US NEW YORK: An Indian-origin restaurateur in the US has been racially targeted by a customer who referred to him and his family as “a tribe from India” and went on...
  • IAAC names Nirmal Mattoo as new Chairman India Post News Service NEW YORK: The Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) has appointed Dr. Nirmal Mattoo as its new Chairman. He replaces Aroon Shivdasani who has retired after 20 years...
  • FOG Extravaganza begins with a farewell and a welcome Lakshmi Iyer India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: On Thursday, August 9, Dr. Romesh Japra, the Publisher of India Post and the Founder/Convener of Festival of Globe (FOG), along with...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.