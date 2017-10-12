Please set up your API key!

IAC celebrates 27th Annual Dinner

October 12
05:55 2017
Deepak Vyas and Ravi Bachwal

CHICAGO: The Indo-American Center celebrated its 27thannual dinner at Waterford Banquets in Elmhurst with a keynote speech made by inspirational entrepreneur Deepak Vyas, Chairman and CEO of Redberri Corporation.

The IAC serves over 30,000 people annually, and some of them are from over 30 countries, reflecting the diversity of Chicago. Elected officials, such as Governor Bruce Rauner, State Treasurer Michael Frerichs and Alderman Joe Moore, addressed the guests.

The gala, emceed by Chicago WLS-TV anchorman Ravi Baichwal, started off the evening with reflective words of IAC’s Executive Director Selma D’Souza and Board President Deepak Kapoor.

The gala was attended by more than 300 guests and the dinner was catered by India House.

