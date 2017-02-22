iCAN awards announces final nominations

CHICAGO: The iCAN organizers hosted iCAN final nominations event on February 12 announcing details of the iCAN Awards ceremony slated on March 18. More than 300 guests and the probable nominees attended it at Double Tree in Oak brook IL.

The Event began with salute to our Motherland by Khushi Dave dance and singing of Indian National Anthem. Jassi, Mohan, Komal welcomed all nominees and guests. They said that iCAN have a 75 plus members team; three major events; major title sponsors Star TV and Life OK; many Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors. “We have 35 Plus Award categories and 80,000 Social Media viewers,” Jassi Parmar said.

Dr. Bharatbhai Barai of Chicagoland was awarded Bhartiya Pravasi Sanman by President of India Pranab Mukherjee. He was honored at this event by the iCAN team

Sanjeev Singh and Jassi Parmar announced nominees and displayed the sponsor video on the screen. Neil Khot and Rita Singh thanked Golden Sponsors. iCAN did random draw for nominees. Sanjeev Singh and Jassi explained about present Award process. Girish Kapoor and Ravi Rawat thanked Silver

sponsors. Rita Singh, Ashraf Syed thanked media for support. Jassi Parmar did a good job as MC. At the end of the event, iCAN arranged interviews of Nominees, Talent Nominees and Sponsors.

Jayanti Oza