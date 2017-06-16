ICC Champions Trophy: India goes for a finale date with Pakistan

While Pakistan made its place for the finale, India set Bangladesh aside and made its way for the final match as well. Sunday is going to be etched in history as both teams bring on their A game to take home the Champions trophy at The Oval.

Rohit Sharma made quite an impression by scoring his 11th ODI century, which without a doubt, led India to the finale. The top three players of India; Rohit Sharma (123*), Shikhar Dhawan (46) and the captain of the team, Virat Kohli (96*) made sure that their actions reflect their words with a total of 9.5 overs to spare.

Playing on a fresh Edgbaston pitch, Kedar Jadhav turned out to be the much needed all-rounder that India was hoping for, crushing Bangladesh’s dream to make it to the finale. –News Source

