ICC Champions Trophy: SA defeated by Pakistan

Birmingham: After a shocking defeat to India, Pakistan bounced back in 3 days and beat South Africa by 19 runs on 7th June, 2017. It was a moment of pride for captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who said that playing in front of a ‘home’ crowd had helped inspire his side to a shock 19-run win over South Africa in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston.

“That is a feeling we miss, not playing in Pakistan,” Sarfraz added. “Maybe that was a difference, the crowd was supporting us and that’s why the players were boosted.”

Since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus at Lahore in 2009, the Pakistan team has been playing overseas.

The Pakistani boys gave their loyal fans something to celebrate when spinners Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez took three early wickets.

“I think the difference was our bowling and fielding,” said Sarfraz. -AFP

Comments

comments