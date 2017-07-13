Please set up your API key!

India Post

ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beats India to move to the Semis

July 13
06:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bristol: Skipper Meg Lanning led its Australian cricket team to the semi-finals with an amazing half century ON Wednesday at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Gaining 10 points from 6 outing, the Australian team now ranks first, while India ranks at the 4th position.

The Indian is now at a do or die position, with their next match against New Zealand. India must beat New Zealand to make their place at the World Cup Semi Finals. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.