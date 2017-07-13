ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beats India to move to the Semis

Bristol: Skipper Meg Lanning led its Australian cricket team to the semi-finals with an amazing half century ON Wednesday at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017. Gaining 10 points from 6 outing, the Australian team now ranks first, while India ranks at the 4th position.

The Indian is now at a do or die position, with their next match against New Zealand. India must beat New Zealand to make their place at the World Cup Semi Finals. –News Source

