If voted to power, Cong will investigate Rafale and other deals under BJP govt: Manifesto

April 02
16:55 2019
NEW DELHI: The Congress has promised to investigate procurement of Rafale fighter jets and several other deals under the BJP government and said it, if voted to power, would enforce anti-corruption laws without discrimination.

The party, in its manifesto for the April-May Lok Sabha election, also said it would investigate the circumstances under which many fraudsters were allowed to leave the country and would take steps to bring them back.

“Congress will enforce anti-corruption laws without discrimination. Congress will cause to be investigated several deals entered into by the BJP government in the last 5 years and, in particular, the Rafale deal,” the party said in its manifesto.

“Congress will also investigate the circumstances under which a number of scamsters were allowed to leave the country and will take determined steps to bring them back and face legal proceedings,” the party said.

The Congress has alleged corruption and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal and party president Rahul Gandhi has launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of personal “corruption” in the deal.

The government has, however, denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal. PTI

