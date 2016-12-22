IIFA 2017: Greece & France face-off

After the stupendous success of IIFA 2016 in Madrid, Spain, all eyes are set to see where IIFA heads to in 2017.

IIFA Madrid 2016 showcased Bollywood in all its glory to all of Europe. Bollywood Aces like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra performed in Spain earlier this year.

The three day Bollywood extravaganza comprised IIFA Expo, IIFA Rocks – musical night and IIFA – Awards Event. It not only helped boost Spanish tourism but also showcased Indian arts and culture to the Spaniards boosting the ties of arts, tourism and business between the two countries.

Every year IIFA selects a different city and even continent to be its host, honoring the city in a unique fashion. Little birdy tells us that this year Greece and France are the top runners for being the host city for IIFA 2017. Whoever is the winner – it will be quiet a destination!

The official confirmation is eagerly awaited in January 2017. Stay tuned.

Kavi Agrawal