IISC attack suspect held in Tripura

AGARTALA: The Karnataka Anti-Terror Squad and Tripura Police today arrested a suspect in the 2005 terror attack at Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru from Jogendranagar area near here.

“Acting on a tip-off, Karnataka ATS and Tripura Police, in a joint operation, arrested Habib Mia (37) from Jogendranagar,” Superintendent of Police Abhijit Saptarshi said.

“Mia will be produced before a local court tomorrow to avail transit remand to take him to Karnataka,” the officer said.

The institute was attacked on December 28, 2005. A retired mathematics professor was killed and four others were injured in the attack.–PTI