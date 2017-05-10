IIT Leadership Conference in Bay Area

SUNNYVALE, CA: The 2nd IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference (IIT BALC) 2017 will be held at Santa Clara Convention Center on June 17.

The 11,000+ member strong IIT Bay Area Alumni Association is hosting the Conference which is primarily designed for IITians and their family and guests.

The inaugural IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference 2016 was a great success attended by over 500 IITians, who loved networking, keynotes, panels and the Startup Mela (Fest). According to Aman Walia, Conference Chair, “This year we are planning a better and bigger event, with over 800 attendees, many startups, exciting keynotes, and informative panels.”

The theme for the Leadership Conference 2017 is “From Engineers to Leaders.” According to Umang Gupta, Founder and CEO of Gupta Technologies and Keynote Systems, “IITians are the smartest technologists in the world, however, they miss opportunities due to lack of leadership development. The IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference is designed to raise awareness for learning leadership skills from peers, seniors and professionals.”

Another sentiment about the conference by a participant: “Talks, panels and networking. Hats off to the organizers. I cannot thank you enough for putting this event together. Wish we had started 15 years ago.”

Topics for the Leadership Conference 2017 include Autonomous Vehicles, Alternate Energy, FinTech, and Diversity & Technology. Attendees will also learn from journey of four founders, and 30 startups.

The leadership conference is being supported by major Bay Area technology companies. According to Padma Chari, Conference Co-Chair, “We would like global participation of sponsors and exhibitors to learn about and attract Bay Area IIT talent.”

To learn more about speakers at the 2nd IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference 2017, please visit http://iit-bayarea.org/speakers.html

IIT Alumni of Bay Area is a 501(c) (7) non-profit organization of alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology in the San Francisco Bay Area.

