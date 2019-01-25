Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  • Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host ‘Kal Chakra’ puja DHARAMSHALA: A group of Dharamshala hoteliers have written to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a ‘Kal Chakra’ puja here in an effort to increase the tourist...
  • Dredging of Wular Lake to be expedited JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular Lake here last week and directed officials to expedite dredging of the...
  

IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early

IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early
January 25
11:45 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and blood samples.

The test, which detects the presence of a protein albumin in urine and blood, can serve as an early indicator of various health disorders such as renal dysfunction as well as diseases that result from diabetes.

At present, dipstick tests are available in the market to detect albumin in urine.

However, analyzing microalbuminuria — a condition in which kidney leaks small amounts of albumin into the urine — and other nephritic disorders in their early stages is difficult using these tests.

“The urine dipsticks available in the market can correctly estimate albumin concentration in urine up to 30 micrograms per decilitre (mg/dL), whereas with our technique one can measure levels as low as 3.3 mg/dL,” Shubhajit Roy Chowdhury, an assistant professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, told PTI.

The system compromises of a chamber that accepts urine or blood serum and a florescent dye.

“The dye, which we developed at IIT Mandi, binds with the albumin molecules in the urine. This composite then absorbs near infra-red (NIR) radiation of 740 nanometer wavelength, and emits radiation at 806 nanometer wavelength,” Roy Chowdhury said.

A spectroscopic analysis can then reveal albumin concentration in the sample, he said.

“We have conducted a clinical trial with 15 patients, with promising results,” Roy Chowdhury said.

Now, the team is set to conduct a more extensive trial over the next five to six months on a range of patients to understand how it performs for different types of disorders.

It will be the first device which has the potential to detect and quantify urinary albumin through the enrichment of fluorescent signal, the researchers said.

The project, jointly funded by Ministry of Human Resource Development and Indian Council of Medical Research, would help detect many health disorders in premature phase.

“The cost of doing the test will come down to below 30 rupees. At present, while the dipsticks are not very costly, the device to analyze the results may cost up to a few lakhs.

“We are instead using a portable, hand-held gadget that will be worth 3,000 rupees or so,” Roy Chowdhury said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Only 5 Days left to Find how Internationally Bench Marked Education looks like! Find out January 26! @BASISIndSV (B… https://t.co/9T1yG0o1VN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 22, 2019, 5:56 am

RT @IndiaToday: Here is everything you must know about the much-revered seer #ShivakumaraSwamiji who passed away at the age of 111 https:/…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 10:59 am

Salman Khan is returning as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise !… https://t.co/uYxL9sQLLk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:21 am

Film choices are a reflection of her as a person. Read why Actress Tabu feels this. https://t.co/ux3mGOPc9g #tabu… https://t.co/G0F2WERR2j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 21, 2019, 6:19 am

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Health Ministry bans 80 more fixed-dose combination drugs NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry has banned 80 more fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs which include antibiotics, painkillers, medicines used for treating fungal and bacterial infections, hypertension and anxiety, officials...
  • Tulsi Gabbard apologizes for her remarks on LGBTQ WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard has apologised for her past remarks that were critical of the LGBTQ community, saying now she has a strong commitment to fight for their...
  • IIT Mandi test detects kidney damage early SHIMLA: Researchers at IIT Mandi have developed a novel system that can detect early signs of kidney damage by measuring even low levels of a protein marker in urine and...
  • Patna bans fish sale for 15 days PATNA: The Bihar government has banned sale, transportation and storage of fish for 15 days in Patna Municipal Corporation area, after reports confirmed presence of toxic chemical formalin in samples....
  • Bir Billing: Paragliding in the land of Tibetan monasteries Bir is a small town located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Bir Billing is a popular destination for adventures sports such as paragliding, treks and also...
  • Aviation growth engine for development: Rao MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao has said the aviation sector is going to be the growth engine for future progress and development. Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day...
  • OYO plans centre of excellence in Kolkata Kolkata: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Rooms has said it is planning a centre of excellence for training and capacity building in the city. The company has also made an...
  • PM offers prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple here, known as one of the 108 ‘divyadesams’ of Lord Vishnu. Modi, who entered the sprawling shrine...
  • Hoteliers request Dalai Lama to host ‘Kal Chakra’ puja DHARAMSHALA: A group of Dharamshala hoteliers have written to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama requesting him to host a ‘Kal Chakra’ puja here in an effort to increase the tourist...
  • Dredging of Wular Lake to be expedited JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the progress of conservation and eco-restoration of the Wular Lake here last week and directed officials to expedite dredging of the...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.