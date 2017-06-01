IITians announce leadership conference

MILPITAS, CA: The IIT alumni of the Bay Area held a press conference on May 16 at the India Community Center in Milpitas, California, to announce the IIT Bay Area Leadership Conference. This conference is scheduled for June 17 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

The group brings together former IITians and their spouses. The inaugural conference was held last year at the Santa Clara Convention Center with the theme, “Journeys”. It drew 400+ attendees with keynotes by Romesh Wadhwani and Steve Sinofsky.

This year, the conference will feature 42 speakers with keynotes, lightning talks on diverse topics by subject matter experts and panel discussions to trigger discussion in new domains. The theme for 2017 is “Engineers to Leaders”. The number of attendees is expected to be more than 1000.

IITians have had a major impact in Silicon Valley being instrumental in the founding of companies such as Sun Microsystems, Juniper and Cirrus Logic. Recent success stories include AppDynamics, Nutanix and Rubrik that have successfully received funding or, in the case of the first, have been acquired (Cisco acquired AppDynamics for 3.7 billion). The alums of India’s most prestigious network of engineering schools have also been in the upper echelons of Valley giants such as Google, Facebook and Cisco.

The Bay Area, the world’s technology capital, is estimated to have at least 11,000 IIT alumni, and they hold great potential to be the next generation of technology leaders.

The conference aims to bring together at least 1000 of the best minds this year to share success stories, explore new technologies and making a positive impact in the world by giving back to society.

India Post News Service

