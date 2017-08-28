Ileana D’Cruz lashes out at misbehaving mobs

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz recently had an unfortunate incident of a fan misbehaving with her. The Rustom actress was quick to take Twitter by storm, lashing out at the fan.

In a series of tweets, the actress explained that she is a public figure and not public property. She showed no qualms in putting the immoral rude fan in place.

“It’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life. But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse “fan antics” with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day,” she tweeted. –News Source

