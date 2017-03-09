IMA founder Dharam Paul bereaved

CHICAGO: Dr Dharam Paul, a community leader and one of the founding members of Indian Medical Association in Chicago, lost his loving wife Dr. Premlata Paul on February 26 in Orlando, FL. Her death was sudden and hence, very shocking to all family members, friends and community members.

Born in 1924 in Lucknow, India, she graduated in medicine from King George’s Medical College and came here in early sixties. She worked as a successful physician in her own medical practice for over 35 years in Chicago, Illinois. Though in her nineties, she was in robust health but like any Hindu wife she did not want to outlive her husband, Dr Dharam saying, “I cannot live without him.” She passed away peacefully in her sleep

Funeral services were held 10:30 am Sunday, March 5 at Woodlawn Memorial Funeral Home in Gotha, Florida in the presence of a large number of family members, relatives and friends. This was followed by Shanti Path on Monday, March 6 at Maa Durga Sai Baba Temple, Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, Fl.

She is survived by Dr. Dharam Paul, two daughters, and five grandchildren.

Madhu Patel, an IP writer and family friend of the Doctor couple commented that Dr. Premlata Paul and Dr. Dharam Paul were the best hosts, like a networking center during 1960-70s for Indian and Americans VIPs and community members at large. They were always ready to host businessmen, politicians, diplomats or social workers and accommodate as far as possible the immigrants from India in need and sought to bring together Janma Bhumi & Karma Bhumi.

They were also mentors for Indian Consulates as well as local guides for politicians like IL Governors and Chicago Mayors about Indian culture and communities. They were the pioneers and founders of IMA, the Indian Medical Association. The ever-smiling couple was always ready to guide and help many Indians as well as Americans.

India Post News Service