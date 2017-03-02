Imitiaz fan

Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut three years ago with Heropanti (2014), has mentioned in the past about being ready to take on solo lead movies. Ask her if she is only seeking challenging parts, and she says, “It is not like ki kuch challenging aayega toh hi karungi (I will only take up challenging parts). It can really just be one thing that appeals to me in a film, either the script or the character.”

However, there are certain directors she would like to work with. “I love Imitiaz Ali’s sensibility and the way he brings out emotions in a different way. His characters have layers and complexities. I think for all the actors who have worked with him, those films have been their best. He is someone, who if I get to work with, I might not even look at the script,” she says. She is also keen on working with film-makers such as Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and Vishal Bhardwaj.