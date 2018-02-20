Immigration agent guilty in Kansas case

WICHITA, Kan.: An agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement accused of sending a Wichita television news anchor sensitive law enforcement material has pleaded guilty to exceeding authorized access to a government computer.

ICE Agent Andrew J. Pleviak was taken into custody at change-of-plea hearing after a federal judge found there were no conditions that can reasonably assure the safety of the community or Pleviak’s compliance with bond requirements.

A probable cause affidavit released in January shows KAKE-TV anchor Deb Farris telling police that Pleviak was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and texting messages that were sexual in nature. Police photographed about 185 screenshots of text messages between them.

Farras has said Pleviak was texting her things that made her uncomfortable and scared her.-AP

