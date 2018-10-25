Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Immigration detention center proposed in Michigan

Immigration detention center proposed in Michigan
October 25
13:02 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

IONIA, Mich: A company has proposed opening a privately operated federal immigration detention center at the site of a Michigan prison that was closed in 2009.
The Detroit Free Press reports Immigration Centers of America, which operates a detention facility in Farmville, Virginia, was the sole bidder for the former Deerfield Correctional Facility in Ionia.
The newspaper says the $35 million facility would house adult immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement who haven’t been charged with or convicted of criminal offenses.
Dennis Muchmore, a former chief of staff to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder who is now a lobbyist working for the detention center company, says Michigan hasn’t approved the sale. He says the federal government also would need to issue a request for a facility to hold about 500-600 detainees. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Advertisement

Paid Political Advertisement

Advertisement

Karva Chauth

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Should India continue to plead Masood Azhar with China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.