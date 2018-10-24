Impact congratulates Tipirneni & Kulkarni

India Post News Service

WASHINGTON: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has announced that Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, and Sri Kulkarni, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Texas’ 22nd Congressional District, have both been added to the “Red to Blue” program, the Committee’s designation for the most viable and high-impact campaigns.

“In March, Impact Fund endorsed Hiral and Sri because we were confident they have the passion, tenacity, and drive it takes to run, win, and lead,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of the Impact Fund. “We’re thrilled that the DCCC agrees with our analysis and grateful for their strong support for our candidates.”

“Hiral and Sri are both highly qualified and passionate candidates who will bring fresh energy and ideas to Congress,” added Raj Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives. “With just 20 days to go, it’s critical that Indian American voters, volunteers, and donors do their part to get them across the finish line.”

Earlier this year the DCCC recognized Aftab Pureval, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District, with its Red to Blue designation. The addition of Hiral Tipirneni and Sri Kulkarni represents a record number of Indian American candidates on Red to Blue.

