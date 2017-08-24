Impressive I-Day Parade by Merchants Assn

NEW YORK: The 2nd India Day Parade organized by Floral Park – Bellerose Indian Merchants Association was a grand success. It was celebrated with lot of fervor and enthusiasm. The Parade, organized on Saturday August 12, commenced from 263rd Street and Hillside Avenue to 235th street and Hillside. Thousands participated. It was led by NYPD contingent which included mounted police on horses followed by Fire Marshalls contingent and fire trucks.

Thirty organizations including six floats and an American Band marched in the parade. It was almost a mile long. Post parade there was a cultural Mela in Padavan-Preller field on 235 Street. Cultural performance included traditional dances from various parts of India as well as patriotic and Bollywood songs.

There were 17+ booths both nonfood and food sponsored by several local businesses. There were kiddie rides, clown and face painting. Elected officials, both from Nassau and Queens Counties, were present and congratulated the people and the organization on 71st Independence Day celebration.

It was a very successful event attended by thousands and exhibited a great sense of pride and love for India. Besides national anthems of US and India, one could hear the loud chanting of “Jai Hind and Bharat Mata ki Jai”

Lijo John

