Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Imran Khan’s considering inviting Modi for oath ceremony

Imran Khan’s considering inviting Modi for oath ceremony
July 31
17:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PTI Chief Imran Khan with Indian Prime Minister Modi

LAHORE: Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the leaders of the SAARC countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his oath taking ceremony as the premier next month, a party official has said.
The PTI, led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own. Khan said that he would take oath as prime minister on August 11.
“The core committee of Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) heads including Mr Modi and a decision on this is expected shortly,” a leader of Khan’s party told PTI. He also termed Modi’s telephone call to Khan on his victory in the 2018 polls a welcoming sign to begin a new chapter in relations between the two countries.
Spokesperson for Khan’s party Fawad Chaudhry also did not rule out inviting Modi to the swearing in ceremony. “A decision about it will be taken by the party in consultation with the foreign ministry in coming days,” he said.
Modi has telephoned Khan to congratulate him on his party’s victory in the general elections and hoped that “Pakistan and India will work to open a new chapter in bilateral ties”. Khan thanked Modi for his wishes and emphasized that disputes should be resolved through dialogue.
“Wars and bloodshed instead of resolving disputes lead to tragedies,” Khan had said. Khan in his victory speech had also said that better relations between Pakistan and India would be “good for all of us”. “If India’s leadership is ready, we are ready to improve ties with India. If you take on step forward we will take two steps forward,” he had said.
The relations between India and Pakistan remained tense since 2014. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had travelled to Delhi to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony and the Indian premier had in December 2015 made a stopover in Lahore to greet his counterpart on his birthday. The India-Pakistan ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place.

The ties between the two countries had strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups in 2016 and India’s surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The sentencing of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death by a military court in April last year further deteriorated bilateral ties The two sides often accuse each other of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
 Breaking News
  • UK court sets Sep 12 for hearing in Mallya case LONDON: A UK court has asked the Indian authorities to submit within three weeks a video of a cell at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai where they plan to...
  • Trump to meet President Rouhani WASHINGTON: Softening his tone, US President Donald Trump has said that he is ready to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions to craft a new deal over its nuclear...
  • LS passes bill to provide death to child rape convicts The bill replaces the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated on April 21, following an outcry over the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir...
  • Imran Khan’s considering inviting Modi for oath ceremony LAHORE: Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is considering inviting the leaders of the SAARC countries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his oath taking ceremony as the premier next month, a...
  • Sushant Singh Rajput to play Chanakya, Kalam MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput is set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a series biopic. The...
  • Coonoor Small yet enchanting hill town of Tamil Nadu A yellow-base board with ‘Coonoor’ written in black using Tamil and English as the language of communication tells tourists that that they...
  • Philippines is hot destination for Indians Preeti Verma Lal “A country comprising more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is all about three As: Accessibility, Attractions & Amenities,” Ms MA Teresita C Daza, Ambassador of the Philippines...
  • 17 ‘Iconic’ tourist sites being developed NEW DELHI: Ministry of Tourism has identified 17 sites in 12 clusters in the country for development under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project, pursuant to Budget Announcements of 2018-19. The...
  • Rlys to have 100 pc bio-toilets by 2019 NEW DELHI: Indian Railways will have 100 per cent bio toilets by next year that will make tracks safe and eliminate defecation on the rail lines, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal...
  • People who don’t respect Goan culture not welcome PANAJI: Tourists who do not respect the culture of Goa and create nuisance by littering on the beaches or taking narcotic drugs are not welcome in the state, Tourism Minister...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.