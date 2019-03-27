Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India, Bangladesh to start cruise service through Sunderbans from Friday: MEA

India, Bangladesh to start cruise service through Sunderbans from Friday: MEA
March 27
11:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh will start a cruise service from Friday that would take passengers through the Sunderbans to Dhaka, a senior MEA official said.
Addressing a conference on Multipolarism in Asia: Issues and Challenges, Vikram Doraiswami, joint secretary at the External Affairs Ministry, said the move was aimed to strengthen inland waterway routes between the two countries.

“We have inland waterway routes with the signing of a protocol on the use of a certain set of rivers. We are now going to start cruise services between India and Bangladesh from Friday. Essentially what will happen here is people would have the option to travel through the Sunderbans on a luxury vessels up to Dhaka and back with border formalities being done at the crossing points in both countries,” he said.

He said other than road and rail, India and Bangladesh also have a very strong power connectivity.
“We have started the movement of goods using the inland waterways, so goods from India can go in the cheapest possible form up to Narayanganj and Dhaka,” he added.
He also said Bangladesh was the site the of the largest visa operation with 14-lakh visas given to Indians to Bangladesh.
“About 2.6 million (26 lakh) Bangladeshi nationals visited India last year. The quality of connectivity is what stands in the way and need to be worked on,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

#BREAKING BSP chief #Mayawati declares she won't contest Lok Sabha elections this time #Mayawati https://t.co/iMGWt7X4nQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2019, 7:16 am

#WeWantChowkidar in the United States. NRI's stand up in support of @narendramodi ! Narendra Modi has again created… https://t.co/SYQG8IQ8Cz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 19, 2019, 10:00 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.