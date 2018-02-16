India believes in growth but committed to environment: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is committed to protecting the environment and is doing everything required for it but expects others to also fulfill their commitments.

While the world was discussing the “inconvenient truth”, India took actionable change, the prime minister said while addressing delegates at the World Sustainable Development Summit here.

“Respect for nature is part of India’s culture. We consider Earth our mother. India believes in growth but is also committed to protect the environment,” he said.

“We are doing everything that is required of us and we expect that others also join into fulfillment of that commitment based on common but differentiated responsibility and equity,” Modi said, without taking any names.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said all resources and wealth belong to nature and the almighty and “we are just the trustees or managers of this wealth”.

Mahatma Gandhi, too, advocated this trusteeship philosophy, he added.

Stressing the need for making the planet safer, the prime minister said,

“We are proud of our long history and tradition of harmonious existence between man and nature.”

The prime minister also raised concerns about the issue of water availability and asserted his commitment to ensure that no farm goes without water.

“We are working to electrify every household of the country. With growing urbanization, our transport needs are growing too, we are expanding the metro system as well,” he said.

The theme of this year’s summit is Partnerships for a Resilient Planet.

Over 2,000 delegates are participating in the summit, which seeks to create action frameworks to resolve some of the most urgent challenges facing developing economies in the backdrop of climate change.

Eminent international speakers will address a variety of issues, including reducing impact on land, air and water, as well as look at ways and means to utilize energy and resources in a more efficient manner in the plenary sessions.-PTI

