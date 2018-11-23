Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

India condemns terror attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi

India condemns terror attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi
November 23
16:59 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI India strongly condemned the terror attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi Friday and said such strikes only strengthen the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
Three heavily-armed suicide bombers stormed the Chinese consulate, killing two policemen. The terrorists were shot dead by security forces.

“India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi this morning. We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
“There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously,” it said in a statement.
It said such terrorist attacks only strengthen the resolve of the international community to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The consulate, located in the posh Clifton area, came under attack early morning and the three were killed before they were able to enter the facility. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT


The Sugar Mill

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Rafale Controversy is harming India's defense?

  • Yes (80%, 8 Votes)
  • No (20%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 10

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.