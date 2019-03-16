Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

India continues to work with UNSC sanctions committee to list Azhar as global terrorist: Sources

India continues to work with UNSC sanctions committee to list Azhar as global terrorist: Sources
March 16
12:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India continues to work with the UN Security Council sanctions committee on the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and will show patience on the issue, official sources said Saturday, days after China blocked a proposal at the world body to ban the JeM chief.

They also said steps taken by Pakistan in the last few days, against terror groups are cosmetic in nature.

“India continues to work with the UNSC’s sanction committee on listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist,” official sources said.

India believes “terrorism is a major issue for China. They know a number of terror groups are based in Pakistan”, sources added.

On China blocking Azhar’s listing as a global terrorist, sources said India will show patience as long as it takes.

On Beijing continuing to oppose Azhar’s listing as global terrorist, government sources said there are issues which China needs to resolve with Pakistan.

On Wednesday, China for the fourth time blocked the bid in the UN Security Council to designate the chief of the Pakistan-based terror group as a “global terrorist” by putting a technical hold on the proposal. The Chinese move was termed “disappointing” by India. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Tracy Hills

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House Living

Mountain House

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Land Sea Homes

Land Sea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says 40 people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchur… https://t.co/JBVntc77Hm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 15, 2019, 6:55 am

Save yourself from such crime. Be Smart Park Smart - @FremontPD https://t.co/Spwpg963lz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 20, 2019, 6:16 am

Our heart goes out for the CRPF Jawans in India and their families who lost their lives as martyrs. 🙏 Rest In Peace… https://t.co/QXoyJOtWw9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 15, 2019, 5:08 am

Read & Subscribe to our Digital Edition Exclusively on https://t.co/6flXKTN3fI. Click the link below to read now!… https://t.co/kVIwXrvhKQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- February 14, 2019, 7:33 am

Polls

Was This the Best Pravasi Bhartiya Divas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.