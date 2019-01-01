Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • 2018 – a landmark year for India-US strategic relationship WASHINGTON: Notwithstanding irritants on trade issues, India and the US made “landmark” progress in 2018 to bolster their strategic and defense ties from holding the maiden trilateral meeting with Japan to...
  • Gujarat incentives for tech startups AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has launched a scheme under which it will incentivize technology startups which can provide solutions to sector- specific problems identified by the authorities. Chief Secretary J N...
  • Gujarat ports’ freight traffic to shift to dedicated corridor JAIPUR: Freight traffic from Gujarat ports will be shifted to dedicated freight corridor after September next year, with the completion of works on the Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) to Palanpur stretch. The...
  • PM lays foundation stone of power project in Andaman NEW DELHI/PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of 50 MW LNG-based power project at Hope Town in South Andaman, the Power Ministry said. The PM also...
  • 6,000 PSB officers responsible for bad loans NEW DELHI: The government has said action has been taken against more than 6,000 officers of nationalized banks last fiscal in cases of lapses that led to bad loans. In...
  • India doubles export incentive on onions NEW DELHI: Concerned over the fall in onion prices, the government Friday doubled the export incentive for the kitchen staple to boost shipments and ensure better returns for farmers. The scheme...
  • Chidambaram takes dig at Govt on Chopper case NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a dig at the Modi government, ED and the media over the “new improved system” of trying cases and pronouncing judgment without...
  • ‘Kerala can bid for Thiruvananthapuram airport’ NEW DELHI: The Kerala government can bid for operating and managing the Thiruvananthapuram airport at the time of leasing out the aerodrome, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said. The Centre’s decision...
  • JK govt revokes mediclaim insurance policy JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered revocation and cancellation of J&K Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for employees with effect from December 31 this year. According to the order issued...
  • IndiGo worst performing airline for consumers NEW DELHI: Private airline IndiGo is the “worst performing” carrier for consumers, while national carrier Air India has the best luggage policy, said a parliamentary panel chairman Derek O’ Brien. TMC...
  

India doubles export incentive on onions

India doubles export incentive on onions
January 01
12:39 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Concerned over the fall in onion prices, the government Friday doubled the export incentive for the kitchen staple to boost shipments and ensure better returns for farmers.
The scheme has also been extended till June 30 next year.
At present, onion exporters get 5 per cent incentive on fresh crop under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), which was valid till January 12, 2019.
“The government has increased the export incentives under the MEIS from existing 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the interest of farmers,” an official statement said.
This will result in better price for onion in domestic markets. Wholesale prices of onion are “subdued” at present due to increase in the arrival of the fresh crop in the mandis, it said.
“To contain the situation, it has been decided by the government to encourage export of onions so that the domestic prices stabilize,” the statement said.
With the current increase, onion enjoys one of the highest incentives for agro-exports. This timely intervention would help the farmers who have recently harvested their produce and who have sowed or recently planted their seeds and expected better prices, it added. PTI

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star to Hotstar

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Congress revival last till Parliamentary elections?

  • Yes (50%, 2 Votes)
  • No (50%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 4

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • 2018 – a landmark year for India-US strategic relationship WASHINGTON: Notwithstanding irritants on trade issues, India and the US made “landmark” progress in 2018 to bolster their strategic and defense ties from holding the maiden trilateral meeting with Japan to...
  • Gujarat incentives for tech startups AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has launched a scheme under which it will incentivize technology startups which can provide solutions to sector- specific problems identified by the authorities. Chief Secretary J N...
  • Gujarat ports’ freight traffic to shift to dedicated corridor JAIPUR: Freight traffic from Gujarat ports will be shifted to dedicated freight corridor after September next year, with the completion of works on the Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) to Palanpur stretch. The...
  • PM lays foundation stone of power project in Andaman NEW DELHI/PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of 50 MW LNG-based power project at Hope Town in South Andaman, the Power Ministry said. The PM also...
  • 6,000 PSB officers responsible for bad loans NEW DELHI: The government has said action has been taken against more than 6,000 officers of nationalized banks last fiscal in cases of lapses that led to bad loans. In...
  • India doubles export incentive on onions NEW DELHI: Concerned over the fall in onion prices, the government Friday doubled the export incentive for the kitchen staple to boost shipments and ensure better returns for farmers. The scheme...
  • Chidambaram takes dig at Govt on Chopper case NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a dig at the Modi government, ED and the media over the “new improved system” of trying cases and pronouncing judgment without...
  • ‘Kerala can bid for Thiruvananthapuram airport’ NEW DELHI: The Kerala government can bid for operating and managing the Thiruvananthapuram airport at the time of leasing out the aerodrome, the Civil Aviation Ministry has said. The Centre’s decision...
  • JK govt revokes mediclaim insurance policy JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered revocation and cancellation of J&K Group Mediclaim Insurance Policy for employees with effect from December 31 this year. According to the order issued...
  • IndiGo worst performing airline for consumers NEW DELHI: Private airline IndiGo is the “worst performing” carrier for consumers, while national carrier Air India has the best luggage policy, said a parliamentary panel chairman Derek O’ Brien. TMC...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.