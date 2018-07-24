India extends USD 200 million lines of credit to Rwanda, to open a High Commission in Kigali

KIGALI, Africa: India has extended USD 200 million lines of credit to Rwanda for its economic development, signed a defense cooperation agreement and will soon open a High Commission here as part of New Delhi’s efforts to bolster the strategic partnership with the fast-developing East African country.

The announcements came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rwanda, the first by an Indian prime minister to the country. After his one-on-one talks with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Modi announced that India will soon open its mission in Rwanda.

“We are going to open a High Commission in Rwanda. This will not only establish communication between our respective governments but also enable facilities for consular, passport, visa,” Modi said at a joint press statement. He noted that India and Rwanda relationships have stood the test of time. “It is a matter of honor for us that India has stood with Rwanda in their economic development journey,” Modi said, adding that India will continue to back Rwanda’s development.

Besides one-to-one meeting, the two leaders also participated in delegation level talks to strengthen partnership in trade and investment, capacity building, development partnership and people to people ties. The two countries signed agreements on cooperation in the field of defense, trade, agriculture and animal resources.

They agreed on cooperation in defense capacity building, industry, science and technology. India extended two lines of credit – one of USD 100 million for development of industrial parks and Kigali special economic zone (SEZ) in Rwanda and another one for USD 100 million for agriculture.

The two sides signed MoUs on collaboration in the areas of leather and allied sectors, dairy cooperation, agricultural research and education collaborations between Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The two countries agreed to facilitate, diversify and promote trade and economic cooperation.

President Kagame in his remarks said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit represents a milestone between the long standing friendship and cooperation between Rwanda and India. Modi arrived in Rwanda on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour as part of India’s outreach to the resource-rich continent, soon after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Kigali.

His two-day state visit to Rwanda – one of Africa’s fastest growing economies – assumes significance as it could boost India’s strategic ties with this country. PTI

