India in Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art

India in Doha's Museum of Islamic Art
September 13
10:35 2018
Preeti Verma Lal

Whoever said, small is beautiful, probably had a vignette of Qatar in mind. Small, beautiful and supremely rich. Technically, Qatar is

the richest country in the world. Falconry is part of their cultural heritage and robot jockeys ride camels to the finishing line. In the country known for its pearls and dhows, art has found a new home. An old fire station has been turned into a new art space and Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum (FBQ Museum) houses a magnificent collection of cars, bikes, and antiques.
It is the Museum of Islamic that I found India. A regal India. Designed by architect I. M. Pei, the Museum of Islamic Art is built on the water and sprawled over 64 acres off the Doha Corniche. A first of its kind in the Persian Gulf, the Museum is one of the world’s most complete collections of Islamic artifacts, with items originating in Spain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, India, and Central Asia. It has a very large collection of Islamic art including manuscripts, textiles and ceramics.

Pictures show a few artifacts from India displayed in Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art.

