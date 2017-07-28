India invites the new Mongolian President

New Delhi: The new President of Mongolia, Khaltmaa Battulga, has been invited by India for a visit, just a few days after he won the Presidential Elections. Known to be a big-time critic of the Chinese, he has always despised Mongolia’s financial inclination over China.

Recently, there has been a substantial growth between the two countries, regarding their security and cultural concerns, after China inflicted an economic barrier over Mongolia for hosting Dalai Lama.

The economic dependence on China is leading it towards a debt trap. China accounted for 68.5% of Mongolia’s foreign trade between January and May this year, up from 1.5% in 1989. China’s share of Mongolia’s exports during this period was 90.5%. China is believed to be eyeing Mongolia’s coal and copper deposits.

T Suresh Babu was one of the first ambassadors to invite the new President. Battulga has already proposed Modi to open up an Indian Institute of Technology in Ulaanbaatar. –News Source

