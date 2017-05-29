India is “thinking big and moving big”, US Lawmakers told

Washington: While competing with its neighbor, China, India is “thinking big and moving big”, as told to the American lawmakers. India has been lagging behind China since a long time; however, it’s now planning to move forward by handing out enormous opportunities to counties like the USA.

“India is moving quite quickly in a number of areas as well, again, on renewable energy, which is kind of a golden thread running through this hearing. India is thinking big and moving big,” Robert Orr, the professor and dean of University of Maryland, School of Public Policy, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

“They have big goals on solar and wind. They are meeting them. They are surpassing them. And they will keep attracting investment, both domestic and international. Their smart cities initiative of the Prime Minister has many components. But I think it’s a strategic vision that is both at once developmental and economic,” Orr stated.

He also said that he had visited the subcontinent last year with Michael Blomberg, the former New York Mayor and met a number of business leaders of India. They had talked about what they were going to do about the climate and energy space.

“So, while I described China as putting these huge dollars, USD 360 billion over the next four years, India is going to be mobilizing a lot of internal capital in this,” Orr continued.

“It is something that the United States has a technological lead, has a potential market that we could be extremely competitive globally. But right now, were not making the decisions we need to compete with these giants,” the dean said.

He pointed out that the Indian leaders know that they have to catch up with the others. -PTI

