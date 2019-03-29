Something went wrong with the connection!

India mauls Canada 10-0 in Azlan Shah Cup

March 29
16:16 2019
IPOH (Malaysia): Striker Mandeep Singh continued his prolific form by scoring a brace as India mauled a hapless Poland 10-0 in their final league match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament here Friday.
Already assured of a summit clash against Korea — to be played on Saturday — before this match, the Indians scored goals almost at will which left the Polish players in daze.
The second quarter was the most productive with the Indians finding the target four times. They were 6-0 up at the half time, before adding four more in the remaining 30 minutes to wallop the Polish team in the inconsequential match.
Five-time India thus maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament, collecting 13 points from five league matches with the help of four wins and a draw.
Mandeep struck back-to-back goals in the 50th and 51st minutes to take his goal tally to seven in the tournament. The 24-year-old striker had scored a hat-trick in India’s 7-3 win over Canada on Wednesday.
Varun Kumar (18th and 25th) also struck twice while Vivek Prasad (1st), Sumit Kumar (7th), Surender Kumar (19th), Simranjeet Singh (29th), Nilankanta Sharma (36th) and Amit Rohitdas (55th) were the other goal-scorers for India. PTI

