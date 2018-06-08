Something went wrong with the connection!

India, Myanmar discuss bilateral ties, boundary issues

June 08
16:42 2018
NEW DELHI: The entire gamut of bilateral ties, including issues related to boundary, security and defense were discussed in the 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Myanmar, the External Affairs Ministry has said.

In the meeting held yesterday, the Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while U Myint Thu, Permanent Secretary, Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the other side.

“During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the complete range of bilateral relations, including high-level visits, security and defense related issues, boundary matters and border management, trade and commerce, development cooperation, connectivity, cultural and consular matters.

“They also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

Last month, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had paid a two-day visit to Myanmar, during which she met the country’s president U Win Myint and, State Counselor and Minister for Foreign Affairs Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

During her visit, boundary and border related issues, peace and security matters, developments in the Rakhine State, including return of displaced Rohingyas, India’s development assistance to Myanmar, ongoing projects, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. PTI

