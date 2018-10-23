India, Myanmar sign MoU on Sittwe Port

NAY PYI TAW: India and Myanmar have inked a crucial MoU for the appointment of a private operator of the Sittwe Port that will boost connectivity and help in creating local job opportunities as the two sides discussed bilateral issues as well as topics of common interest, including developments in the strife-torn Rakhine state.

The MoU was signed by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale after his meetings with Myanmar’s State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and Union Minister of Transport and Communications U Thant Sin Maung here.

Gokhale called on Suu Kyi and discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as topics of common interest, including developments in the strife-torn Rakhine state.

“All matters relating to bilateral cooperation as well as matters pertaining to international and regional matters of common interest, including developments in Rakhine state were discussed during this meeting,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

He then met Union Minister of Transport and Communications U Thant Sin Maung and discussed issues related to connectivity and transport infrastructure being developed by India in Myanmar, it said.

After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Gokhale and U Win Khant, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Communications, signed the MoU for the appointment of a private Port Operator for the operation and maintenance of Sittwe Port, Paletwa Inland Water Terminal and associated facilities that are part of the Kaladan Multi Model Transit Transport Project.

“This is a significant step in the implementation of India’s Act East Policy as its signing will enhance Myanmar’s connectivity including with India and add to the development of the whole region, particularly in the Rakhine and Chin States of Myanmar,” the statement said.

The Sittwe port in Myanmar will connect India’s landlocked north-east region to the Bay of Bengal through Mizoram. It will also provide an alternative route to Kolkata.

India has an overall commitment of USD 1.75 billion for developmental programs in Myanmar.

Gokhale also called on Commander in Chief of the Myanmar Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and discussed issued related to border security, bilateral cooperation, Myanmar’s peace process as well as the situation in Rakhine state. PTI

Comments

comments