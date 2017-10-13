Please set up your API key!

India Post

India Post launches Dubai edition

India Post launches Dubai edition
October 13
05:33 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

INDIA POST LAUNCHED IN DUBAI: The Middle Eastern edition of India Post was unveiled in Dubai during the presentation ceremony of the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick Awards” held at Hotel Marriott, Al Jaddaf, on October 5. At the unveiling are seen (from right) His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni, Mr. Sultan Ali Rashed Lootah, Mr Ravinder Bhan and Dr Romesh Japra, Publisher of India Post.

DUBAI: The Middle Eastern edition of India Post, the US-based celebrated community newsmagazine for Indian Diaspora, was unveiled here during the presentation ceremony of the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick Awards” held at Hotel Marriott, Al Jaddaf, Dubai on October 5. The unveiling was done by His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni and many other dignitaries.

His Excellency Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni is Chairman Al Zarooni Foundation and the Emirati Entrepreneur and also a Guinness World Record Holder.

Speaking on this special occasion, His Excellency said the launch of India Post in Dubai will definitely encourage relations between India, America and UAE.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Publisher of India Post, presenting a memento and token of appreciation to His Excellency Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni

The “Golden Brick Awards” is an Initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contribution of Indian Real Estate Builders, Developers and Professionals to the Real Estate Industry.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Publisher of India Post, presented a memento and token of appreciation to His Excellency at the ceremony.

The Dubai team of India Post was present at the ceremony and was introduced to the audience from the stage. The core team has five members: Ravinder Bhan, Andleeb Khan, Sanober Akbar, Nitin Mahawar and Chandrika Arya.

The first edition of the Middle Eastern edition of India Post is likely to be released in the month of January 2018. The content would be India-UAE and America centric.

Most of the high profile professionals and business houses appreciated this excellent move.
The Dubai edition will be a glossy copy and would be talking about politics, business, current affairs, tourism and lifestyle.

Industry leader
India Post is being published from Fremont, California for the past 25 years and is the fastest growing Indian American news weekly in the US. It has a weekly readership of 117000+ Indian Americans.

Additionally, the e-edition of India Post (which is a replica of the print edition) is emailed each week to 48,000+ email addresses on its database throughout the country and internationally.

The web property Indiapost.com sees visitors from 130 countries viewing 70,000+ web pages every month.

India Post News Service

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Grand celebration for ‘Golden Brick Awards’ DUBAI: Phoenix Duo Matrix in association with ‘World Wide Federation for International Real Estate Investors’ proudly celebrated and organised the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick Awards ” an initiative to...
  • India Post launches Dubai edition DUBAI: The Middle Eastern edition of India Post, the US-based celebrated community newsmagazine for Indian Diaspora, was unveiled here during the presentation ceremony of the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick...
  • 10 tips for managing Diwali this year The Hindu Festival of Lights evokes joy, celebration, and a time of auspicious spending or investing. And with some careful planning, Diwali devotees can avoid overspending yet still ensure family...
  • Congressional delegation to visit India to discuss space, cyber security WASHINGTON: A bipartisan Congressional delegation is scheduled to visit India next week to discuss key issues of cyber security and space co-operation. The delegation comprising of 11 lawmakers is being...
  • HC acquits parents Talwars in Aarushi murder case ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court today acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008. The verdict ends a...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.