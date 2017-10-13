India Post launches Dubai edition

DUBAI: The Middle Eastern edition of India Post, the US-based celebrated community newsmagazine for Indian Diaspora, was unveiled here during the presentation ceremony of the 2nd edition of “Golden Brick Awards” held at Hotel Marriott, Al Jaddaf, Dubai on October 5. The unveiling was done by His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni and many other dignitaries.

His Excellency Suhail Mohd Al Zarooni is Chairman Al Zarooni Foundation and the Emirati Entrepreneur and also a Guinness World Record Holder.

Speaking on this special occasion, His Excellency said the launch of India Post in Dubai will definitely encourage relations between India, America and UAE.

The “Golden Brick Awards” is an Initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements and contribution of Indian Real Estate Builders, Developers and Professionals to the Real Estate Industry.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Publisher of India Post, presented a memento and token of appreciation to His Excellency at the ceremony.

The Dubai team of India Post was present at the ceremony and was introduced to the audience from the stage. The core team has five members: Ravinder Bhan, Andleeb Khan, Sanober Akbar, Nitin Mahawar and Chandrika Arya.

The first edition of the Middle Eastern edition of India Post is likely to be released in the month of January 2018. The content would be India-UAE and America centric.

Most of the high profile professionals and business houses appreciated this excellent move.

The Dubai edition will be a glossy copy and would be talking about politics, business, current affairs, tourism and lifestyle.

Industry leader

India Post is being published from Fremont, California for the past 25 years and is the fastest growing Indian American news weekly in the US. It has a weekly readership of 117000+ Indian Americans.

Additionally, the e-edition of India Post (which is a replica of the print edition) is emailed each week to 48,000+ email addresses on its database throughout the country and internationally.

The web property Indiapost.com sees visitors from 130 countries viewing 70,000+ web pages every month.

