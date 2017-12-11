India, Russia, China slam terrorism

NEW DELHI: Russia, China and India today condemned terrorism in all forms and reaffirmed their determination to prevent and counter it.

The three countries also said those committing, organizing, inciting or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable and brought to justice.

In a joint communiqué issued after the 15th meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, India and China here, the countries made it clear that their cooperation was not directed against any other nation.

The statement urged all countries to take adequate measures to prevent terrorist activities from their territory.-PTI

