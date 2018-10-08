Something went wrong with the connection!

India signs tourism agreement with Uzbekistan

October 08
11:43 2018
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: India and Uzbekistan has inked 17 agreements, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and trafficking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.

The agreements signed between the two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science. A MoU was also signed on cooperation in the pharmacy sector.

The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs. The two countries will also cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes. Business relationships between the two countries will be promoted through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council, for which an agreement was signed. PTI

