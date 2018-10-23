Something went wrong with the connection!

India slams Imran’s remarks on Kashmir

October 23
17:26 2018
NEW DELHI: Terming as “deeply regrettable” Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir, India has said that instead of making comments on internal affairs of another country, Islamabad should take “credible action” to dismantle terror infrastructure operating from its soil.
Pakistan’s “deceitful stand” on dialogue, while supporting terror and violence, “stands exposed” to the whole world, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters while replying to queries on Khan’s remarks.

Referring to incidents of violence in Kashmir, Khan, in a tweet, said that time has come for India to realize that it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
“Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris….by Indian security forces,” he tweeted.
Responding to Khan’s remarks, the MEA Spokesperson said the Pakistan leadership should look inwards and address its own issues. He said Islamabad should stop supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbors.

“The remarks made by Pakistan’s Prime Minister in his tweet are deeply regrettable. Instead of making comments on India’s internal affairs, Pakistan leadership should look inwards and address its own issues.
“Pakistan would serve the interest of the people of the region by taking credible action against all kind of support to terrorism and terror infrastructure from all territories under its control rather than supporting and glorifying terrorists and terror activities against India and its other neighbors,” Kumar said. PTI

