India Stands with Afghanistan: PM on terror attacks in Kabul

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the terror attacks that took place in Kabul and has said that India stands in solidarity with the people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism.

Around 24 people lost their lives and 42 were injured when a car bomb struck a bus carrying government employees in western Kabul. Taliban has claimed its responsibility for the bomb blast.

Modi posted a tweet in support saying, “Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Kabul. My heart goes out to the victims families.” He added, “We stand in solidarity with people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism.” -PTI

Comments

comments