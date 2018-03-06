Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

‘India to continue as fastest growing economy’

‘India to continue as fastest growing economy’
March 06
09:25 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

JAMMU: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has expressed confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades.
“The way the situation in the world is changing there is a great opportunity that has come in the way of India. The world keep facing its challenges and (in) the last few years India has started leaving its footprints behind.
“And when India is leaving its footprints behind, becoming one of the faster economies in the world, it obviously means that the opportunity for India and Indians is going to increase,” Jaitley said while addressing the 17th convocation of University of Jammu here.
The university conferred 185 degrees to candidates, who have qualified for the award of doctor of philosophy in 2015-16 up to December 31, 2016, besides 59 students were awarded gold medals, cash awards and certificates of merit.
The finance minister said: “We are looked at as one of the bright spots in the world, and over the next one or two decades, our potential to retain that position of fast growing economy as China did in the last three decades belongs to India”.

Asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir would have been the most affluent part of the country if not struck by insurgency, Jaitley hoped that the educated youth will lead the state to achieve its objective of bringing peace and ensure development of all the regions.
“I always wonder to myself where does a state like Jammu and Kashmir stand in the whole story. Conceptually, if all is well with a limited population, a large area, the most beautiful spots in the world, handicrafts, a good agriculture and the best of the pilgrim centers, and if all has been well historically, this should have been theoretically the most affluent part of this country.
“But unfortunately, the curse of insurgency struck us and I must say as a tribute to the academic fraternity. I say this because I have the opportunity to interact with students over the last 20 years in the valley as every time there has been a parliamentary delegation, I have had the opportunity of being part of it. Amongst all of the delegations which used to meet us, when I used to come back, the most impressive used to be the students from the university there,” he said.
Jaitley further said the student community, despite living in the midst of a disturbed environment, excelled academically.
“I am sure, it is quite likely that ultimately it is this resilience and the opportunity that they see for themselves, which is an opportunity, which probably may end up bringing what is the ultimate objective as far as the state is concerned, which is to bring peace in the state and work for the development of the state,” he added.

The finance minister said the state was a challenging state to govern and requires a lot of determination, statesmanship, capacity to face criticism and yet be able to work effectively towards the twin objective of bringing the stable peaceful society and ensure the development of all the regions.
The minister agreed with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who sought support of the Centre in taking the state to new heights, and said there are some factors which would remain constant like pilgrim centers, the potential of tourism and agriculture, but a large investment in the human resources of the state in terms of skill development and in terms of education will definitely make a huge difference.
“We need to work together to create a quality infrastructure in the state highways, tunnels and connectivity and that is something which is being attempted,” he said, adding that the states away from ports face the challenges as far as trade, manufacturing are concerned except the local produce.

“Some of the areas have a geographical disadvantage. We do not need merely isolated centers of excellence, but we need a whole sea of them. We don’t need islands of excellence but we need whole ocean of them,” Jaitley said.
He noted that the state is famous for its handicrafts but today’s world requires people with skills to deal with almost any profession.
“Those who do not get the benefit of highest level of education as far as quality is concerned certainly can be skilled to enter into various professions,” he added.
The minister advised the students to broaden their horizon and look almost everywhere, inside and outside the country to take advantage of the globalised world.
“There is a demographic differential, which is taking place and the demographic differential is that there are many society across the world, which have lesser number of people who can manage their economies. Therefore, they are looking at men of talent, the best minds to come from elsewhere in order to run their system,” he said, adding that there is a huge scope and look beyond the geographical boundaries and think in terms of not merely baby steps.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US steel, aluminium tariffs likely to hurt economies, warns IMF WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that President Donald Trump’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium is likely to cause damage to the US and its trading...
  • ‘China won’t sit idly by if US harms trade’ BEIJING: China will not “sit idly by” if the US tries to hurt its economic interests, a top official said here after President Donald Trump sparked trade tensions between the...
  • China raises defence budget by 8.1% BEIJING: China has announced an 8.1 per cent hike in its defence expenditure for this year to a whopping USD 175 billion, which is over three times higher than India’s...
  • India, China to benefit from mitigation efforts NEW DELHI: The overall cost of implementing the Paris climate deal between 2020 and 2050 could be offset by savings made from reduced air pollution-related deaths and diseases, a new...
  • BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB NEW DELHI: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has said the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government is for shared benefit and not something which is...
  • ‘India to continue as fastest growing economy’ JAMMU: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has expressed confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades....
  • India 12th largest holder of US govt securities WASHINGTON: India’s exposure to US government securities rose sharply to a high of USD 144.7 billion at the end of 2017, according to latest official data. The country remained the...
  • Not ditched Tejas, production to go up: Nirmala NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will have to scale up production of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), asserting that the government has...
  • 87 cr bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar NEW DELHI: A month before the expiry of the deadline, around 80 per cent of bank accounts and 60 per cent of mobile connections have been linked with national biometric...
  • Rs 5000 cr Action Plan for Champion Sectors NEW DELHI: The government has approved an action plan for 12 champion services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality, for realizing their potential through establishment of an Rs 5,000 crore...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.