India to grow 7.6% in calendar year 2018: Moody’s

NEW DELHI: Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday estimated that India will grow 7.6 per cent in calendar year 2018 and 7.5 per cent in 2019, amid signs of economic recovery from impact of demonetization and GST.

“There are some signs that the Indian economy is starting to recover from the soft growth patch attributed to the negative impact of the demonetization undertaken in 2016 and disruption related to last year s rollout of the Goods and Service Tax,” it said.

The Budget for 2018-19 includes some measures that could stabilize the rural economy that was disproportionately hit by the demonetization policy and is yet to recover, it said.

“As we have said before, the bank recapitalization plan should also help credit growth over time, thereby supporting growth,” Moody’s said.-PTI

Comments

comments