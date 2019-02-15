Something went wrong with the connection!

India to press for early adoption of convention on international terrorism: Jaitley

February 15
16:56 2019
NEW DELHI: India will press for an early adoption of a draft convention on international terrorism pending with the United Nation since 1986, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security convened to discuss the Pulwama terror attack, Jaitley said India had tabled the draft comprehensive convention on international terrorism in the United Nations in 1986.

“But for the past 33 years, it has not been implemented because there is no unanimity on the definition of terrorism,” he added.

The senior minister said New Delhi will consult all countries to implement it and engage with them for early adoption of the anti-terror measure.

According to details available on the internet, the convention proposes to criminalise all forms of international terrorism and deny terrorists finance and safe havens.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district on Thursday. PTI

